Woman pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting teen boy

A Hooks, Texas, woman accused of sexually abusing a teen boy she met through work at a juvenile justice facility pleaded not guilty to three charges of sexual assault of a child in Bowie County this week.

Jessica Marie Pratt, 26, allegedly came in contact with the boy while working at the Rockdale Academy in Rockdale, Texas, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police in Pittsburg, Texas, contacted officers in Hooks in late June 2019 about the case.

Pittsburg police informed Hooks police that the teen made an outcry of sexual abuse to his probation officer in Titus/Camp County. The boy allegedly reported that Pratt would meet him at an EZ Mart convenience store in Pittsburg and drive him to her home in Hooks.

The boy reported that he had sex with Pratt at the residence in Hooks on three occasions.

“He also stated they were no longer talking and he was ignoring her texts because he knew it was wrong,” the affidavit states.

When Pratt was interviewed by law enforcement she allegedly confessed to having sex with the boy three times. Pratt allegedly told officers she deleted evidence of communications with the teen from her cell phone before meeting with police.

Court records show Texarkana defense attorney Jeff Harrelson entered a not guilty plea on Pratt’s behalf at a hearing Wednesday before 202nd District Judge John Tidwell. Pratt faces two to 20 years in prison for each of the three counts if found guilty.