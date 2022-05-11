Woman sentenced to 18 years in 2020 shooting death of 16-year-old Texarkana boy

Advertisement

A Texarkana woman was sentenced to 18 years in prison for aggravated assault in connection with the March 31, 2020, fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy.

Bosnia Delease Taylor, 23, and her brother Demarius Dejuan Taylor, 22, were both charged with murder following the death of Notorious Crabtree. Bosnia Taylor pleaded guilty this week to aggravated assault and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Demarius Taylor was found guilty of murder last year and sentenced to life in prison by a jury in Bowie County.

Advertisement

Bosnia Taylor, Demarius Taylor and a group of others were fighting on Meadowbrook Lane in Texarkana, Texas, the evening of March 31, 2020, according to a probable cause affidavit. Notorious was visiting family who lived on the street and was outside when the fighting occurred. His father and uncle had helped disperse the confrontation when Demarius Taylor fired a shot which struck Notorious.

Bosnia Taylor was represented by Texarkana attorney Derric McFarland at the plea hearing before 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.

