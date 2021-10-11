Woman spots stolen truck in store parking lot, suspect arrested

Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas, police arrested a man Sept. 1 after a woman reported seeing her stolen truck in a store parking lot.

According to probable cause documents, Joshua Rigsby, 37, was inside Walmart on Walton Drive in Texarkana, Texas, on Sept. 1. A woman who spotted a tan Ford F-150 which she claimed belonged to her and had been stolen while at a local car dealership called police.

Responding officers allegedly checked the truck and discovered that the license plate number didn’t match the tag number on the registration. The vehicle identification number for the truck allegedly returned as having been stolen.

Rigsby was arrested as he exited the store. When told that he was being taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle, Rigsby allegedly claimed that he “borrowed the truck from a white male in the hood.”

Rigsby was allegedly in possession of pills suspected to by hydrocodone.

Rigsby has been charged with theft of property and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held on $85,000 bond.

