Woman who punched cop over potbelly pig gets probation

A Hooks, Texas, woman who struck a police officer with her fist while he was attempting to impound her potbelly pig was sentenced to 10 years probation this week by a judge in Bowie County.

Arianna Swenson, 34, was represented by Texarkana attorney John Delk at a hearing before 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison.

Addison sentenced Swenson to 10 years deferred adjudication probation for assault on a public servant. Swenson was arrested Nov. 16 and held in jail until her court appearance Tuesday.

Hooks Police Officer Cole Ogden and two Public Works Department employees were attempting to detain a potbelly pig until it could be impounded, according to a probable cause affidavit. The pig had been the subject of multiple citizen complaints and was spotted by Ogden in a yard in the 400 block of Grant Street in Hooks.

The owner of the house where the pig was seen told Ogden the pig belongs to Swenson who lives nearby on Washington.

“Swenson has been given multiple warnings to keep the pig put up,” the affidavit states.

Swenson came running down the street as the officer and two city employees were attempting to catch it. Swenson pushed the city employees, Jason Stokes and Logan Wright, away from the pig.

“Swenson was given verbal commands to step back and let us do what we had to do,” the affidavit states.

Swenson then punched Ogden in the face.

