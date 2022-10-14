TRAHC Presents the World’s Top 4-Legged Athletes in Mutts Gone Nuts at the Historic Perot Theatre

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, TX—Nine talented shelter and rescue dogs are set to perform their tricks, dances, and more on the Perot Theatre stage at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, presented by the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council.

Veteran comedy team Scott and Joan Houghton joined forces with dog trainer Samantha Valle and comedian Jonathan Burns in 2014 to create Mutts Gone Nuts, an action-packed comedy where dogs are the biggest stars. Deemed a must-see by the Washington Post, these four-legged entertainers—including what they’ve coined the “highest jumping dog in the universe,” two Guinness World Champions, a hilarious “six pound Pomeranian Pikachu mix,” and more—perform daring feats, dances and more.

TRAHC is planning a slate of dog-related activities on Oct. 22, including:

Free Drop-In Dog Art Spectacular, 1-3 p.m., Regional Arts Center

Dog Food Drive

Dog Adoption Meet & Greet, 1-3 p.m., ArtsPark

“Dog lovers of all ages will adore this show, and we’re celebrating dogs all day on October 22,” said Jennifer Unger, TRAHC Executive Director. “We encourage families to come out and create some dog art, meet some adoptable pups, and see this fantastic show. We’d also like to thank Wisdom Animal Clinic and Paw Paw Patch for sponsoring this performance.”



The Mutts Gone Nuts team reports that the very behavior that drove the previous owner to relinquish a dog can become the dog’s star quality. Mutts Gone Nuts trainers use positive force-free training methods. They look for the dog’s natural talents by getting to know their individual personalities, then reinforce those behaviors with treats or toys.

“When dogs perform behaviors they are naturally inclined to do, they are happiest,” said Scott Houghton, co-producer and emcee.

Tickets for Mutts Gone Nuts range in price from $15-50. VIP tickets are $50; VIPs get prime seating and a meet and greet with the dogs. Student discounts are available. Purchase tickets online at perottheatre.org or by calling the Perot Theatre box office at 903-792-4992.

For more information about the pre-show drop-in dog art and dog adoption meet and greet, contact the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council at 903-792-8681 or artsinfo@trahc.org.