Texarkana College Hosts $805K Check Presentation to Boost Workforce Training at Graphic Packaging International

On Thursday, November 13, Texarkana College welcomed Texas Workforce Commissioner Brent Connett for the official presentation of a $805,992 Skills Development Fund grant, marking a major investment in workforce training for employees at Graphic Packaging International’s Texarkana Mill.

The check presentation ceremony, held at the McCulloch Industrial Technology Building on the Texarkana College campus, brought together state, local, and industry leaders to celebrate a collaborative effort aimed at strengthening regional economic development and preparing workers for high-skill, high-demand roles.

Commissioner Connett, alongside Texarkana College President Dr. Jason Smith, Vice President of Campus Operations Brandon Washington, and Graphic Packaging International Vice President Mark Daniel, addressed a well-attended audience of educators, industry professionals, and community stakeholders.

“This grant is about more than dollars—it’s about readiness,” said Washington. “We’re preparing students and employees to contribute to complex systems that require advanced training, and we’re doing it in a way that supports long-term employee retention and regional growth.”

The funding will support customized training programs designed to upskill current employees at the Texarkana Mill, one of the area’s largest employers. The initiative reflects a shared commitment by the Texas Workforce Commission, Texarkana College, and Graphic Packaging International to invest in people, productivity, and the future of manufacturing in the region.