2nd Annual Gala Set to Honor Educational Frontline Workers

A local benefit corporation is preparing for a night dedicated to celebrating the hard work and success of area teachers. Teachers Support Teachers (TST) will host its second annual fundraising gala on March 6, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the Garrison Gardens.

“The year 2020 redefined every teacher’s life from the school front to the home front,” said Juanita Harris, Founder and CEO of TST. “Teachers need us now more than they ever have and we hope to show them just how much we appreciate them.”

The fundraising gala will feature a full meal and local band as well as a program geared towards showcasing area teachers.

“Our teachers are more than deserving to be celebrated,” Harris said. “We have to remember them not just on special occasions but as often as we can.”

Attire for the evening is semi-formal/formal. Tickets are available for $40 each or a table may be reserved for $500. Tickets are limited and only available for pre-sale purchase. CDC guidelines will be closely followed during the evening.

To attend this gala or for more information, please call 501-295-7133 or email teacher.spprt.teachers@gmail.com.

Interested organizations or individuals may also contact TST to discuss sponsorship opportunities for the gala.

More information about TST

Teachers Support Teachers, a benefit corporation whose mission is to “Encourage the Hearts that Shape the Minds,” set out on a mission to provide support and enrichment programs to classroom leaders and student heroes in 2019. The organization’s sole purpose is to support educators and bring encouragement to all school system frontline workers.

As a Benefit Corporation, B-Corp, Teachers Support Teachers operates lean like a nonprofit with monies provided through partnerships going directly into the services provided to our teachers.

