Texarkana ISD Athletics to Host Community Trunk-or-Treat Wednesday

Texarkana ISD Athletics will host its annual community trunk-or-treat on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. The event will be held in the Texas High School Multipurpose Facility, 4001 Summerhill Road, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will feature various family-friendly activities, including bounce houses, a dunking booth, and face painting. Attendees can play ring toss, ladder golf, Plinko, Baggo, and cup stacking games. The event will also feature food trucks, the Kona Ice truck, and Tiger merchandise sales, and lots of Tiger athletes. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and to come out and enjoy a night of Tiger community fun!

