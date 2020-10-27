Updated: Halloween Happenings

Advertisement

Halloween 2020 may be a little different due to covid, but there are still several activities planned. Here is a look at some. Txk Today will add more when they are available. Please contact Shelly@txktoday.com.

Special Events:

•Williams Memorial UMC, open now through Halloween day. Special events every Saturday.

•Movies in the Park- each Thursday at 7 p.m. Thursday, 10/29, features The Town That Dreaded Sundown.

•Boo Bagger Bash- Capital Burger on Stateline, 10/31, 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

•Halloween Extravaganza- Crossties, 10/31, 8 p.m. until close $20 per person.

•Fouke Monster Halloween Bash- 10/30 thru 11/1, starts at 4 p.m.

•Simms VFD Fall Festival- 10/31, 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

•Harvest Fest- Rehab Therapists, Nashville, Arkansas, 10/31, 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

• Fall Fest- Crossties, 10/31, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., games, trick or treat, and more. 6:30 p.m., movie:Hotel Transylvania

•First Baptist Church- 10/29, 5:30 p.m.

•Finish Line Motors- 10/31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., 127 Arkansas Blvd.

•Spring Lake Park- 10/31, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

•Texarkana Outlaws Car Club, 10/30, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Road Runner on West 7th.