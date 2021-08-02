Watermelon Idol Singing Competition at the Hope Watermelon Festival

Advertisement

Sign up now for Watermelon Idol, the premiere singing contest in the Ark-La-Tex region! Watermelon Idol is live again this year at the Hope Watermelon Festival at Hope Fair Park. The contest is limited to 20 entries that will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. The first round of competition is Thursday, August 5 at 4:30 p.m. on the Farmer’s Bank Stage. The final round will be held on Saturday, August 7, at 6:00 p.m. on the CMC Steel Concert Stage. The grand prize winner will have the opportunity to open for Phil Vassar at the Watermelon Festival Concert on Saturday night.

Preliminary Round: Thursday, August 5, 4:30 p.m. – Farmer’s Bank Stage at Hope Fair Park

Final Round: Saturday, August 7, 6:00 p.m. – Hope Fair Park CMC Steel Concert Stage

Prizes:

3rd place – $50 & Trophy

2nd place – $150 & Trophy

1st place – $300, Trophy, & opens for Phil Vassar

*The Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce provides trophies and cash prizes.

Entry Form: https://bit.ly/3iehhEZ

Official Rules:

No professional singers are allowed to enter the competition.

No previous winners are allowed to enter the competition.

There are no separate categories for individual and group acts or age.

The top 5 acts based on the judge’s scores will make it to the final round.

No arguing with or harassing the judges will be tolerated.

If you are late for your time slot, you will be disqualified.

Contestants must provide their own instruments and/or soundtracks.

For more information, contact the Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce.