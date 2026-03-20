🚗🍎 Need Food Assistance? Drive Through This Saturday! 🍞🧃

SPONSOR

Westside Church of Christ will host a drive-through food distribution on

📅 Saturday, March 21

🕘 9:00 to 10:30 AM (or until all boxes are gone)

SPONSOR

📍 524 Sowell Ln, Texarkana, TX

Each family will receive one box of food, and both Arkansas and Texas residents are welcome. Volunteers will be on-site to guide traffic — please follow all directions in the parking lot to keep things running smoothly.

Over 200 boxes will be available. Come early and spread the word to anyone in need!

Westside Church of Christ is an equal opportunity provider.

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