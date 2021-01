Advertisement

A 24-year-old man was killed while attempting to cross Interstate 30 in Miller County just after midnight Wednesday.

The man, identified as Kentrell A. Ivory, 24 of Springdale, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an Arkansas State Police accident report Kentrell was running across I-30 when he was struck by a semi-truck. The crash happened at the 12 mile marker on Interstate 30.