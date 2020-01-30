89-year-old Texarkana Man Killed Crossing Moores Lane

Advertisement

A Texarkana man is dead after being struck by a car while crossing Moores Lane Wednesday evening.

According to Texarkana, Texas Police, Perry McKee, 89, of Texarkana, TX was crossing Moores Lane on foot from the Walmart shopping center parking lot when he walked into the path of a 2014 Nissan Altima that was westbound on Moores Lane, driven by Lakota Johnson, 23, of Texarkana AR.

McKee was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

The Crash is still under investigation but no charges are expected to be filed.

