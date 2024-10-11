A&M-Texarkana and Panola College Sign Articulation Agreement and Establish New Educational Partnership

Sponsor

Officials from Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Panola College recently gathered on the A&M-Texarkana campus to sign an articulation agreement strengthening the partnership between the two institutions and establishing clear pathways for degree completion for transfer students. The new agreement provides pathways through which Panola College graduates in business administration and education can enroll in classes at the university to seamlessly continue working towards a bachelor’s degree in their chosen field. The two institutions also signed a partnership agreement, which allows full-time Panola College employees to take classes at A&M-Texarkana at reduced costs.

The pathways are designed to assist Panola College graduates as they transition to A&M-Texarkana to pursue bachelor’s degrees in the areas of Business Administration (with concentrations in accounting, entrepreneurship, finance, general business, management, marketing, sports management, and supply chain management) and in Elementary Education (EC-6).

The agreement further establishes Panola College as a Community College Pathway Partner with Texas A&M University-Texarkana. Panola College students that transfer to Texas A&M University-Texarkana will be eligible for special transfer scholarships. The Golden Eagle Partner Transfer Scholarship awards $3,000 yearly or $4,000 yearly if the student qualifies for and enrolls in the Honors College. The Maroon Eagle Transfer Scholarship provides a $2000 yearly award, or $3,000 yearly for students enrolling in the Honors College.

“We are excited to announce our new partnership with Panola College,” said Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “Since 1947 Panola College has served the people of east Texas by offering an exceptional educational experience in more than 50 programs of study. The pathways created by this partnership will allow Panola College graduates in business and education to seamlessly transition into related programs at A&M-Texarkana to complete a bachelor’s degree. We look forward to helping their students, as well as their faculty and staff members, continue their education journey.”

“At Panola College, we value lifelong learning, and this partnership reflects our shared commitment to providing continuous professional development,” said Panola College President Dr. Jessica Pace. “We are grateful for this opportunity that will enhance the skill set of our faculty and staff, which in turn benefits our students and our community.”

As an educational partner with the university, full-time Panola College employees now have access to significant tuition discounts on coursework in programs ranging from micro-credentials through doctoral degrees. Qualifying employees who are new students at A&M-Texarkana also qualify for the First Flight Scholarship, which allows them to take their first course tuition free.

For additional information about the new agreement or about transferring to Texas A&M University-Texarkana please contact Katelyn Sloan, Director of Transfer Recruitment, at 903-823-3060 or ksloan@tamut.edu



About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.

About Panola College:

Panola College is dedicated to providing excellence in education. The range of educational offerings includes university transfer programs, workforce programs, instruction designed to increase academic proficiencies, and continuing education to enrich lives and improve skills. Our aim is to engage students to achieve success.

