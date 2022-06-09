Andy’s Frozen Custard Applies for Texarkana Location

Advertisement

Andy’s Frozen Custard has applied for a site plan approval for a Texarkana Location according to an application filed with the city planning and zoning commission.

Andy’s has applied to build a 2,056 square foot building in the 5000 block of N. Cowhorn Creek Loop located next to the new Panda Express that is being built. The building will have no indoor dining. There will be a walk-up order window and a drive-thru.

Andy’s Frozen Custard has more than 100 locations in 14 states. Andy’s Frozen Custard serves concretes, sundaes, splits and more.

The site plan application was submitted by Richard Reynolds Commercial Real Estate.



