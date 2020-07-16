Arkansas governor issues statewide order requiring masks in public

Advertisement

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson on Thursday issued an order requiring residents to wear face masks starting Monday.

According to the order all people must where a mask in all indoor and outdoor environments where they are exposed to non-household members and a distance of 6 feet or more cannot be assured.

People younger than 10 years of age and those with medical conditions are exempt.



According to Hutchinson the mask order is enforceable with a misdemeanor fine of $100 to $500 for anyone who refuses to wear a mask that covers the nose and the mouth.

