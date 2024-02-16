CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Named Large Employer of the Year

Sponsor

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System has been named Large Employer of the Year by Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas, which honored the health system at a recent celebration.

Workforce Solutions is a non-profit organization created by the Texas Legislature that links employers to skilled workers, provides training opportunities and helps young adults identity career and training options for their future.

“We have great respect for and really value the partnership with have with Workforce Solutions,” said Jason Adams, president of CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. “They have helped us identify local residents who are qualified for positions we have open and have given us outreach opportunities through job fairs and veterans’ affairs.”

CHRISTUS St. Michael has been serving the healthcare needs of the greater Texarkana area for more than 100 years and is one of the region’s largest employers, with nearly 2,000 Associates.

In 2022, the health system was highlighted as one of the top 20 employers in the state and the top employer in Northeast Texas by Forbes magazine.

CHRISTUS St. Michael has partnered with Workforce Solutions on internships, volunteer programs, job shadowing and teacher externship programs and has offered grants to local nursing programs to fund faculty positions.



“This is an incredible recognition that emphasizes the collaboration we have had with Workforce Solutions and our goal of helping our Associates grow in their careers,” Adams said. “Our partnership is not just about being a great place to work but about building careers and building a great community.”



Workforce Solutions’ service area includes Bowie, Cass, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris, Red River, and Titus counties.



CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, serving as the area’s only heart care and comprehensive cancer care, is nestled within over 128 acres of oak, pine, and dogwood trees along Interstate 30 in Texarkana, Texas. Its central location in Northeast Texas allows CHRISTUS St. Michael to serve residents of Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System includes a 311-bed acute care hospital, the 50-bed CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital, the 43-bed CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta, the W. Temple Webber Cancer Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Imaging Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Day Rehabilitation; CHRISTUS St. Michael Wound Care Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Outpatient Rehabilitation Center – Atlanta, and more.