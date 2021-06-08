Cow standing on Interstate 30 causes deadly wreck and long delays

Advertisement

A multi-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Interstate 30 Tuesday morning started with a semi-truck striking a cow that was standing in the road.

According to authorities, the crash happened on I-30 near Hooks around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The crash had Interstate 30 and Highway 82 backed up for much of the day.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary crash report, a 2011 Freightliner towing a trailer was headed west on I-30 when it hit a cow and crossed the median into eastbound lane, where it was hit by a 2021 Chevy Malibu. The trailer rolled over the eastbound lane when a 2005 Freightliner, also towing a trailer, drove through the rolled over trailer and caught fire. A 2020 Volvo towing a trailer, also headed eastbound, swerved to the left to avoid the wreck, but hit the detached rear axle of the rolled over trailer.

Advertisement

The driver of the 2005 Freightliner was killed. The driver of the 2011 Freightliner was not injured.

The identity of the driver killed has not yet been released.

