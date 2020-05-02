Driver Facing Multiple Charges for Major Summerhill Rd. Wreck

Advertisement

The driver of a truck involved in a wreck on Summerhill Rd. Friday night is facing multiple charges.

Kendrick Sauls, 22, was driving a 2008 Dodge pickup northbound on Summerhill at a high rate of speed. He reportedly ran the red light and struck a silver Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Candy Trammell, 29, as it was traveling westbound on New Boston Road. Witnesses stated Sauls’ truck had been traveling at a high rate of speed and driving a erratically prior to the crash. Trammell and a 36 year old passenger in her SUV suffered major injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Sauls was transported to Saint Michael hospital where a search warrant was conducted for a blood draw. He was subsequently arrested for two counts of Intoxication Assault. He’s being held in the Bi-State Jail.

