First Watch Restaurant Coming to Old Texas Roadhouse Location

First Watch restaurant has filed plans with the State of Texas for plans to open a location at the old Texas Roadhouse location in Texarkana.

According to the filing the work will consist of new interior partitions, new HVAC, electrical and mechanical systems, new commercial kitchen equipment, and new interior finishes and furnishings. The location will be a new strip center that could house multiple restaurants. Panera Bread has also filed plans with the state to be in the same location.

First Watch is a breakfast restaurant chain based in Florida with over 500 locations in 29 states. First Watch restaurants are typically only open from 7:00 AM to 2:30 PM.

These plans are in the preliminary stages and things could change.