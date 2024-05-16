Joseph Thomas Foundation Texarkana Closet Program Grand Opening

Sponsor

The Joseph Thomas Foundation, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Abilene, Texas, completed its expansion into Northeast Texas by opening its medical closet today. The Foundation’s main mission has always been to provide assistance for medical needs unmet by insurance or other sources for medically fragile children and their families. Today’s closet opening is pilot program by the foundation that expands the reach of the organization to help many more people through the collection and distribution of new and lightly used medical equipment and supplies to people of all ages free of charge.

The closet housed in the new non-profit center on the campus of Saint James Episcopal Church has an assortment of donated medically necessary equipment and supplies available to people in our area. John Thomas, the foundation’s founder and board president, was on hand for the opening and emphasized the importance of the closet to mission of the organization. “This closet will help us meet unmet medical needs in East Texas and Southwest Arkansas. While we have closets in four other locations in Texas, this closet is the first with an office and a paid staff.” Thomas was joined in Texarkana by the organization’s executive director, Perry Covington, and the coordinator for the Texarkana closet, Bill Tracey. Local Attorney John Delk serves on the organization’s Board of Directors and has assisted in obtaining underwriting for the organization’s office location and other expenses in the area.

The closet will be open and staffed on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays in the morning. To donate or inquire about equipment or supplies contact can be made by phone to or through the web at www.JosephThomasFoundation.org

In addition the closet program for people of all ages, medically fragile children in our area can access the foundations main program by submitting an application for assistance at the website. Physicians and other providers are encouraged to send their medically fragile child patients to us to seek assistance.

Donations of new or lightly used medical equipment and unneeded supplies are welcomed and requested.

The Joseph Thomas foundation has been helping people since 2007. Joseph Thomas Foundation was founded in memory of Joseph Thomas, a 6-year-old who required constant medical care.

The Thomas family knew firsthand the pressures of raising a child with medical needs put on a family—spiritually, emotionally, and financially.

The foundation was established to help relieve some of the burdens for families by funding medical equipment, medical supplies, therapies, and other medical needs.

The blessing of that was Joseph’s life is continued through the work of the foundation established in his memory.