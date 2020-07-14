Large House Fire Burns Two Houses in Texarkana

Advertisement

A Texarkana, Texas man died in a house fire in the 2000 block of Olive Street early Tuesday morning.

Texarkana, Texas Fire Department was dispatched to the fire just before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning. Two houses burned in the fire.

A body believed to be that of the homeowner, 69-year-old Jim Parker, was found in one of the homes. The body will be sent to Dallas for an autopsy.

The home of Parker was completely destroyed and the other heavily damaged.

Fire investigators remain on scene although they say finding a cause is unlikely due to the heavy damage the fire caused.

