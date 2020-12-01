Main Street Texarkana Presses Pause on Annual Christmas Parade

Advertisement

Texarkana, AR/TX – In the interest of public health this holiday, Main Street Texarkana’s Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to put a halt on plans for this year’s Christmas parade.

“There is enough conflicting information out about the COVID virus that we felt the best thing to do was just to cancel the parade this year,” said Main Street Texarkana Board President Dr. Charles Blankenship.

“The risk for our volunteers and local business owners making floats was just too great a worry for us,” said Ina McDowell, MST Executive Director. “We were trying our best to create a safe event for the community with the drive-through parade, but we decided there are plenty of other safe ways for the community to enjoy downtown this holiday season and we will continue the parade next year.”

Downtown businesses have begun decorating their windows, as is their tradition, and a “Christmas Tree Wonderland” is taking shape at Crossties on E Broad Street, which hosts family events most weekends, with a Polar Express movie screening coming this Friday, Dec 4. Also this weekend, TRAHC will host their annual Open House & Arts Market, with local artisans selling their wares, and Southern Grace Boutique is holding an open house with shopping and refreshments.

In weeks to come, 1894 City Market will host their Second Saturday Trade Days, with many vendors located outside, and the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra’s holiday concert is still planned at this time for Dec 13. Crossties has more family events planned for the month and on Dec 19 Perot Theater is hosting Holiday Traditions, a trio of holiday movies that play on the big screen in the historic theater.

“If you want to support downtown businesses this holiday, in addition to driving down to enjoy the lights and windows and shopping, we have fantastic restaurants that are accommodating people with carryout and curbside pickup,” said Main Street Executive Director Ina McDowell.

Main Street Texarkana’s proceeds offer grants and assistance to downtown businesses. Two other ways to help support downtown is to purchase a Main Street Christmas ornament, available at Fanfare Gifts, Pleasant Grove Pharmacy, or the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce, or to purchase a “Love Downtown” t-shirt, available at the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce or at Check Mark Designs on E. Broad Street.

For more information visit www.mainstreettexarkana.org, or contact Main Street Texarkana Executive Director Ina McDowell, mainstreet@texarkana.org.

