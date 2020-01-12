Man hit by car, killed while walking on I-49

Advertisement

A person walking down Interstate 49 was struck and killed Saturday evening.

According to an Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatal Crash Summary, an unidentified person was was walking northbound in the right lane of I-49 when they were struck by a 2000 Dodge Pickup Truck.

Police have been unable to identify the victim and he is listed as John Doe on the crash summary.

Advertisement

The victim was pronounced dead on scene by the Miller County Coroner Dakota Bloyd at 7:56 p.m.

