No Cost COVID-19 Testing Happening Wednesday

No-cost COVID 19 testing will be offered in Texarkana, Texas and New Boston, Texas on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. An appointment is required.

To register for an appointment, call 512-883-2400 or visit https://txcovidtest.org/. To be tested, a patient must be experiencing one of the following symptoms: Fever and/or chills, Cough (Dry or Productive), Fatigue, Body aches/muscle or joint pain, Shortness of Breath, Sore Throat, Headaches, Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea, Nasal Congestion, or Loss of Taste and/or Smell.

Testing locations will be at 4102 Gibson Lane, Texarkana, Texas (the old Excel ER location) and #1 Trail Head Park Plaza in New Boston, Texas (the Pavilion at Trail Head Park just west of the Three Bostons’ Museum).

