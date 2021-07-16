Now Open: The Dapper at Park Place

Advertisement

With their opening a few weeks ago, the Dapper at Park Place has been able to show the community their new approach to fine dining. Within the walls of the old Park Place restaurant lies three entirely separate dining experiences. The Blue Martini Bar and Grill offers customers a bar-like experience with food from their extensive menu. Their specialty drinks include frozen daiquiris and their special the Bomb Pop, which mixes three flavors for a fun and festive drink.

The Dapper at Park Place is located behind the Blue Martini Bar and is covered in intricate tile and artwork that spans throughout the entire dining area. While seated guests can choose from the entire menu which includes food and recipes from the Park Place menu. Restaurant employees heavily strongly recommend the fried mushrooms and the boudin egg rolls as appetizers. While ordering for entrees, customers can choose from a wide variety of options. Service is 5 Star and speedy. For dessert TxkToday highly recommends their ice cream. Made fresh within the restaurant, the ice cream is delicate and delicious.

The Park Place area of the restaurant is a high-end side of dining which requires reservations and proper attire. The Park Place can cater to the needs of large parties, special events and intimate evenings for patrons. Their menu is expansive, offering guests an experience to taste a wide variety of options.

Advertisement

“We want the community to know that we are open and ready for business. We have worked hard to provide a fun experience for our guests. Our owners are fantastic and have worked together to create a space for everyone,” says Manager Dejeune Kinchen. While only being open for the past few weeks, guests have raved over the quality of service, and the fantastic food. The Dapper at Park Place is definitely a new date night restaurant for those looking to try something new.

The Dapper at Park Place is located at 2905 Arkansas Blvd, Texarkana, AR 71854.