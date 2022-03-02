Red River Army Depot announces reduction in workforce

Advertisement

RED RIVER ARMY DEPOT, TEXAS – Declining workload and projected reductions in other systems will result in a potential reduction of up to 100 contract personnel and government term employees at Red River Army Depot.

Specifically, beginning in March 2022, the depot will execute a reduction of up to 35 government term employees and up to 65 contract personnel who support major production lines across the depot.

To ensure the proper transition of affected employees, Red River will open the Transition Support Center March 10 to assist both government and contract team members. The center is readily accessible and will assist personnel in finding other occupations and employment.

Advertisement

“These are very difficult times for our team members here at Red River requiring us to make some unfavorable decisions to match our workforce to workload requirements,” said Red River Army Depot Commander Col. John W. Kredo.

Kredo continued “the Red River team truly appreciates all the employees who are adversely affected. For the past 15 plus years, what we’ve been able to accomplish would not have been possible without these employees. Their contributions to the needs of our warfighter does not go unnoticed.”

