Single Vehicle Crash Leaves Vehicle Upside Down in Bringle Lake Volleyball Court

Advertisement

A single vehicle crash left a Suburban upside down in the volleyball court at Bringle Lake Park Saturday morning.

The vehicle was traveling along University Avenue when it left the roadway and flipped multiple times coming to rest in the sand volleyball court over 100 yards from the roadway.

Advertisement

According to witnesses on scene, the vehicle went airborne before rolling multiple times.

According to police, the driver did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

On scene witnesses say the driver became belligerent with police and was detained. Police say they are treating the matter as a medical emergency.



