TAPD Officer Shoots and Kills Man

Texarkana, Arkansas Police had an officer involved shooting that left one person dead Saturday evening.

According to police the deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Don Crowson. Crowson was pronounced deceased by the Miller County Coroner and his body is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for determination of cause and manner of death.

Officers encounter with Crowson was recorded by body worn cameras in use at the time of the incident and are subject to review by all investigating entities. TAPD will release a copy of the video when approved by counsel.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on Administrative Leave pending the outcome of the ASP investigation and ruling from the 8th South Prosecuting Attorney.

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department received a call at approximately 9:44 p.m. Saturday evening regarding a possible disturbance in the 1100 block of Hickory Street.

The caller told the dispatcher an individual had been pacing in the street yelling that he was going to kill someone and was jumping up and down on a fence. The caller indicated the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Officers arrived on the scene and contacted the individual inside an apartment in a multi family residence in the 1000 block of Hickory. Upon making contact, the male charged the officers with an object yelling that he was going to kill them. One officer on scene fired his service weapon and struck the male. Officers rendered aid until Lifenet arrived on the scene.

The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene. The officers involved were not injured.

The Arkansas State Police were notified and are currently investigating the incident.

