Teachers and staff in the Liberty-Eylau School District will have a little more money in their pockets soon.

LEISD Administration and the Board of Trustees passed an approximately $250,000 bonus at last night’s board meeting.

In a letter to staff announcing the bonus, LE Superintendent Ronnie Thomson said, “We want you to know that you are seen and you are valued. You are essential. We know all the work that goes into teaching under typical circumstances. Teaching during this coronavirus pandemic is so far from typical. It’s literally nothing school systems have ever done before.”

Many teachers are pulling “double duty” every day creating lessons for both in person and remote learners. Approximately 75% of LEISD students are back on campus.

In addition to a $1,000 bonus for teachers, nurses, counselors, and librarians, the package also includes a $550 bonus for maintenance, custodial, and cafeteria employees. Campus level leaders and paraprofessionals who work with students every day will also receive $550.

“We know and see the support personnel putting in long hours, adapting to new processes and procedures to help the campuses operate under these many challenges,” Thompson said.

Administrators and the board plan to distribute the checks in November before Thanksgiving break.

“We hope that this small gesture of appreciation lets our staff know how much they mean to us,” Thompson said.

