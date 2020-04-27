Telford Employee Dies After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Advertisement

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) announced the death of a Barry Telford Unit employee that may be connected to the COVID-19 virus.

65-year-old Coy D. Coffman Jr’s death is currently under investigation by authorities. Coffman was a nine-year veteran Correctional Officer who last worked April 5, 2020 at the Telford Unit in New Boston. On April 14, 2020 he began suffering symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and was tested the next day. On April 17th, he was admitted to a local hospital in Texarkana due to possible complications from COVID-19. Coffman’s test returned positive on April 19th. Several days later his condition began deteriorating and sadly Coffman passed away yesterday evening.

“The COVID-19 virus has changed our state and our agency forever, but no one can imagine the impact to the Coffman family who has lost someone so close,” Said Bryan Collier Executive Director of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. “The thoughts and prayers of the TDCJ family are with those close to Officer Coffman. He died in the service of all Texans.”

