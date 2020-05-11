Texarkana COVID-19 Update Monday, May 11

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, TX—Bowie County Emergency Operations Center reports a total of 107 positive COVID-19 cases, with 68 recoveries and 11 related deaths. Cass County has a total of 21 with 16 recovered.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, Miller County has 36 positive cases with 33 recoveries.

The Business Survey to gauge Economic Impact is ongoing. All businesses in Bowie County are invited to submit a survey, to report positive or negative impacts to their business. The deadline is May 12, 2020 and the survey can be accessed here.

Residents in Bowie and Cass County are urged to continue following Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders and following CDC guidelines for social distancing, handwashing, and sanitizing.



Governor Abbott announced last week effective May 18th gyms and exercise facilities will be able to reopen with 25% capacity. Initial restrictions will include showers and locker rooms remaining closed, requirements for customers to wear gloves covering their whole hand, and the disinfection of all equipment after each use. Distancing will be required as well, and any equipment brought in (such as a yoga mat), must be disinfected before and after use.

He addressed the reopening of non-essential manufacturing and other offices on Monday, May 18 to the greater of the following: five employees, or 25% of their workforce, provided that social distancing can be maintained.

Guidelines are still being worked out for bars, and the governor has requested that owners reach out to his office to provide feedback.

Weddings, funerals, memorials and burials may now take place with the same regulations as religious services for seating arrangements, with receptions following the regulations of restaurants.

Gov. Abbott also reaffirmed that while outdoor seating areas at restaurants do not have the same 25% capacity restrictions as indoor spaces, other regulations such as spacing between tables still apply.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

