Texarkana COVID-19 Vaccine Information

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, Bowie County has been allocated 4,425 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations as of 1/6/21:

1,500 Moderna

2,925 doses of Pfizer

To date, 1,160 people have been vaccinated in Bowie County according to the Texas DSHS website. Please note there is a lag in this reporting.

There are 29 facilities in Bowie County registered to receive supplies of the vaccination, either to vaccinate their employees or the public. To date, only four of those facilities have received shipments, as determined by Texas Department of State Health Services.

Texas is currently in Phase 1B of the vaccination plan, which makes vaccinations available to individuals to people 65 and older, or 16 and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines are limited. Please be patient if a provider near you does not have vaccines available.

The following facilities have and/or are vaccinating:

CHRISTUS St. Trinity Clinic is currently taking appointments

Vaccine appointments can be made by visiting www.christushealth.org and clicking on the yellow chat icon on the homepage to connect you with Christy, the virtual assistant. Patients will be prompted to answer a few screening questions prior to choosing a location nearest them and scheduling an appointment.

Super1 Pharmacy has exhausted their vaccination supply, and will update information for the public information at (903) 832-2258

Brookshires in New Boston Pharmacy has exhausted their vaccination supply, and will update information for the public at (903) 628-7459

Note: This information is subject to change and can only be verified at the time of this release. Each of these providers may have their own processes for vaccination, so please call the facility directly to receive information.

CVS and Walgreens are part of the Federal Program to distribute vaccines to long-term care facilities. Those facilities are in the process of receiving their vaccinations for residents and staff currently.

All information regarding vaccines can be found at https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx#fourthings