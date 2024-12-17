Texarkana ISD Education Foundation Awards Thirty-Four Tiger Grants

Sponsor

On December 10, 2024, the Texarkana ISD Education Foundation announced that it had awarded $90,779.91 in TIGER Grants. The TISD Education Foundation Board of Directors and TISD Administrators made surprise visits to ten of the district’s campuses and Instructional Services. They presented grants to administrators, teachers, staff, and students at each stop. Several campuses received more than one grant, and a total of thirty-four grants were presented.

TIGER grants are presented to teachers, administrators, and staff members to support innovative programs or projects supporting higher student learning levels. The awarded grants will enhance student academic performance and support the objectives, goals, and initiatives of Texarkana Independent School District.

This year’s grants included requests such as a 3D printer, several book vending machines, and a chicken hatchery. Waggoner Creek and Morriss teachers will use grant funds to start aquaponic gardens. At Texas High School, several teachers plan to create a sensory garden for their students, and at Nash, teachers will use grant funds to enhance their after-school robotics program. Dunbar received a grant for Safe Place Feeling Buddies to help students regulate their emotions when needed.

The TISDEF looks forward to following the implementation of these programs over the next few months and reporting to the Texarkana community on how the Foundation’s resources maximize the educational opportunities for the students of Texarkana ISD.

