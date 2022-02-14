Texarkana Man Dies in House Fire

Advertisement

On Monday, February 14, 2022 at approximately 12:24 a.m. the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to a residential fire located on U.S. Highway 59 South.

Deputies Cochran and Lillis arrived and attempted to make contact with the occupants of the home. Finding the home fully involved in fire and filled with smoke, deputies opened the front door and located a white male on the floor. He was pulled from the burning residence and placed on the front lawn where life-saving efforts could be attempted. CPR was administered but unfortunately, the individual succumbed to his injuries.

He has been identified as Floyd Glenn Rush, white male, 74 years of age of Texarkana. No one else was believed to be in the home at the time of the fire. The decedent was sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences at Dallas for an autopsy. Foul play is not suspected.

