Texarkana Splash Pad Opens Today

TEXARKANA, TEXAS—The City of Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department will open the Rotary Splash Pad on Tuesday, June 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. The splash pad hours will be from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. daily. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

At times throughout the summer months, the Rotary Splash Pad will be closed for regular maintenance. Please check the Texarkana Texas Parks and Recreation Facebook page and the city website, http://ci.texarkana.tx.us, for maintenance information.

For more information about the Splash Pad, please contact (903) 798-3978.

