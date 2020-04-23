Texarkana Under Tornado Watch Until Midnight

Advertisement

A Tornado Watch has been issued for the Texarkana area until 12:00 a.m.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

Texas counties under the watch include BOWIE, CAMP, CASS, FRANKLIN, GREGG, MARION, MORRIS, RED RIVER, SMITH, TITUS, UPSHUR, and WOOD.

In Arkansas counties include LITTLE RIVER, MILLER, and SEVIER.