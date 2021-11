Advertisement

Three people are dead after a house fire in Bowie County Tuesday evening.

Bowie County Fire Departments were dispatched to County Road 4242 just after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Simms, Maud, Dekalb, and New Boston Fire Departments responded to the fire.

The Bowie County Fire Marshal is investigating and no names have been released.

Listen to DeKalb Fire being dispatched to the fire below.