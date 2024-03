Sponsor

Two people were killed in a two vehicle crash on Highway 59 just south of Texarkana shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says that Natasha Brewer, 48, was driving a Kia Telluride SUV southbound when she crossed over into the northbound lane of traffic. Brewer’s car hit a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV that was being driven by Jason L. Foster, 56.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene.