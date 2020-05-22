Two Killed in Wreck on Interstate 30

Advertisement

According to the Arkansas State Police two people were killed in a wreck on Interstate 30 near Fulton Friday morning.

According to a fatal crash report 39-year-old Joe William Smith II of Aledo, Tx and 28-year-old Dajuan Ricardo Horton of Cordova, TN. died in the crash.

According to the report, Smith was traveling east on the westbound side of Interstate 30 in the left lane when he collided with Horton head on.

Smith’s GMC truck traveled off the should side of the road into the median and overturned. Horton’s vehicle traveled off the north side of the road and came to a stop. Both drivers were pronounced dead by Hempstead County Corner David Peters at 5:46 a.m.

