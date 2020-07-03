Two Texarkana Restaurants Temporarily Close After Employees Test Positive for COVID

Advertisement

Two Texarkana restaurants announced today that they will be temporarily closing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Hopkins Icehouse downtown location and Benchmark American Brasserie will both be closing after an employee tested positive.

Benchmark says they will be closed for 20 days and Hopkins says a few weeks.

According to a Facebook post by Benchmark, “the teammate did not return to work after they had symptoms but due to our small staff and the close proximity contact we are taking the proper precautions for the safety of our staff and customers.”

With COVID numbers on the rise Texas Governor Gregg Abbott mandated Thursday the use of a face covering while in public in Texas.

