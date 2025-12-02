Wanted Texarkana Man Killed in Trooper-Involved Shooting Following Multi-County Pursuit

Sponsor

STAMPS, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police (ASP) Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is investigating a Trooper-involved shooting that occurred Monday, December 1, 2025, around 10 p.m., and resulted in the death of a Texas man wanted on multiple felony warrants.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and the Lewisville Police Department (LPD) were searching for Robert Foster, 40, of Texarkana, Texas, who was wanted on outstanding felony warrants and had previously made threats against law enforcement officers.

At approximately 6 p.m., officers located Foster at a business in Stamps and attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle he was driving.

Officers pursued Foster into Nevada County, where his vehicle became disabled on a logging road in the Falcon community. Law enforcement officers from LPD, LCSO, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, and the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office attempted to negotiate with Foster. The ASP SWAT Team was requested to assist. During the four-hour standoff, ASP negotiators made contact with Foster and worked to persuade him to peacefully surrender.

Foster was on a Facebook live video for over an hour at the beginning of the standoff.

The standoff ended when Foster exited the vehicle and fired at SWAT team members, who returned fire, fatally striking Foster. Multiple firearms were located in Foster’s vehicle.

The deceased will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the manner and cause of death.

ASP’s CID will investigate the shooting and prepare a case file for review by the Nevada County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, who will determine whether the use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas law.

No officers were injured during the incident. The investigation is ongoing.