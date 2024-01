Winter Weather Closings for Tuesday

Sponsor

Closed on Tuesday, January 16, 2024

All classes and extracurricular activities have been canceled at the following schools in the Texarkana area.

TISD

Redwater ISD

PGISD

LEISD

Redlick ISD

Texarkana, Ark. School District

Genoa

Fouke

Simms

Maud

Dekalb

Leary

University Arkansas Hope Texarkana

Texarkana College – All classes virtual

Trinity Christian School – Virtual Day TCS preschool will be closed

Malta ISD

New Boston ISD

Texarkana Christian Academy

Texas A&M University-Texarkana will be open for classes and normal business operations on Tuesday, January 16. Please exercise caution traveling to and from campus. Communicate with your professors or supervisors if weather conditions in your area necessitate any accommodations. Officials will continue to monitor conditions overnight.