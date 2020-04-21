CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System to Resume Elective Surgeries by End of April

Advertisement

CHRISTUS Health will certify all of its Texas facilities to resume elective care, and CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is preparing to resume elective procedures and surgeries by the end of April, consistent with the provisions of the Governor Greg Abbot’s original order on April 17.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System has secured the personal protective equipment (PPE) and excess capacity necessary to safely care for the full spectrum of medical conditions and patient needs that we have worked so hard to address in our community for more than 104 years.

“We are working with physicians now to reschedule their patients for medical and surgical procedures that have been postponed due to the governor’s initial order in March. While we understand the reason that these procedures had to be postponed, waiting has imposed a hardship for many of these patients, and many can no longer delay care for heart disease, cancer, pain, general, orthopedic and neurosurgeries and other conditions. We are working to avoid a surge in illness and suffering as a result of deferred and delayed care,” said President of CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Jason Rounds.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is expanding its surgery scheduling to include evening and weekend availability for patients’ convenience and to ensure it is ready to provide care that has been delayed.

“When we discuss the procedures that have been delayed or deferred, we are often talking about a patient’s quality of life,” said Rounds. “And that means quality of life many years into the future, as some of these procedures will extend a patient’s life. Getting back into our operating rooms with these patients is crucial to their health. However, safety is a cornerstone of our care now and it always has been. We must ensure our patients, Associates and physicians are safe, and that does not change. That has been a core belief of CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System since the very beginning,” Rounds said.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System practices infection prevention every day. In addition, the system recently announced that is leading the Texarkana community, and the country, by offering antibody testing for some patients, Associates and physicians. This new screening tool allows the hospital to test these groups for antibodies related to the COVID-19 virus, helping it to identify how each patient should receive care and how to keep its caregivers safe.

Not only that, but CHRISTUS St. Michael has been prepared the last several weeks to continue to provide necessary, non-COVID care to keep people safe and healthy. To keep all who enter our facilities safe, CHRISTUS St. Michael continues to have these following precautions in place:

Limiting visitors;

Screening everyone who comes through our doors including temperature checks;

Isolating COVID-19 patients;

Screening and temperature checks for Associates and physicians;

Requiring everyone on our campuses to wear masks;

Using telemedicine to treat active COVID-19 patients, so their caregivers and support staff

limit the number of times they enter their rooms.

This may be an unprecedented time, but we have experienced many of these since CHRISTUS was founded 154 years ago. In fact, the first three Sisters who started the CHRISTUS ministry in Galveston faced an epidemic of Yellow Fever within the first six months of opening the very first hospital. Epidemics and tragedies have been part of CHRISTUS’ history, and so too has the resolve, after each of those challenges, to move on in love and service to those in need.

“CHRISTUS St. Michael is answering the call to help our community – today and tomorrow. In all that we do, we are devoted to keeping patients, their families, our caregivers and our Associates safe. And we are here when you need care. We are ready,” Rounds said.

# # #

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospital in the Nation by IBM Watson Health™, is nestled within over 128 acres of oak, pine, and dogwood trees along Interstate 30 in Texarkana, Texas. Its central location in Northeast Texas allows CHRISTUS St. Michael to serve residents of Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System includes a 311-bed acute care hospital, the 50-bed CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital, the 43-bed CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta, the W. Temple Webber Cancer Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Imaging Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Day Rehabilitation; CHRISTUS St. Michael Wound Care Center; CHRISTUS St. Michael Health & Fitness Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Outpatient Rehabilitation Center – Atlanta, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health & Fitness Center-Atlanta, and more.

Established in 1916 by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word as Michael Meagher Memorial Hospital, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System focuses on the mission of “Extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.” CHRISTUS St. Michael offers comprehensive services ranging from specialized care for women and a Level III NICU to comprehensive cancer and heart services. CHRISTUS St. Michael is a recognized regional leader for general surgery, heart care, heart surgery, vascular surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and cancer care. The Emergency Department, a Level III Trauma Center, treats an average of over 63,000 patients a year, more than any area ED.

The hospital provides quality, patient-centered care through programs such as our dedicated Primary Stoke Center recognized with The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval™ for Stroke; the Center for Joint Replacement, also recognized with The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval™ for Joint Replacement – Hip and Joint Replacement – Knee, and more.

CHRISTUS St. Michael is the region’s only NICHE designated hospital, demonstrating its commitment to elder care excellence, and only ACR designated Breast Imaging Center of Excellence.

