The Sportsplex by Healthcare Express Presents The 2nd Annual Dodgeball Tournament on January 27th

The Sportsplex by Healthcare Express is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated 2nd Annual Dodgeball Tournament, set to take place on January 27th, starting at 9 am. This event promises a day of excitement, camaraderie, and fierce competition located on The Sportsplex Campus.

Teams of five are invited to join the fray, with a commitment of at least two games for each squad. To enhance the team spirit, participants are encouraged to wear matching uniforms or team shirts, ensuring a visually dynamic and spirited competition.

“At The Sportsplex, we believe in fostering a sense of community and healthy competition. Our Dodgeball Tournament is designed to bring people together, whether they’re seasoned dodgeball enthusiasts or newcomers looking for a day of fun and activity,” said Blake Morgan, Director of Fitness Operations at The Sportsplex.

This in-person tournament caters to a diverse range of skill levels, creating an inclusive environment where everyone can showcase their dodgeball prowess. The tournament venue, renowned for its cutting-edge facilities and welcoming atmosphere, sets the stage for a memorable day of dodgeball excitement.

Lace up your sneakers, don your game face, and get ready for an adrenaline-pumping day filled with ducks, dips, dives, and dodges! The tournament not only offers bragging rights but also a cash prize.

“Our Dodgeball Tournament is not just about winning; it’s about creating lasting memories and fostering a sense of community… but really it’s about WINNING,” said Blake.

Gather your friends, form your team, and secure your spot for an unforgettable Dodgeball Tournament. For registration and further details, visit https://hcesportsplex.com/dodgeball to sign up on Eventbrite.

For media or event inquiries, please contact: Blake Morgan, admin@hcesportsplex.com, (903) 838-4697.

About The Sportsplex by Healthcare Express

The Sportsplex by Healthcare Express is a family-focused sports and fitness facility committed to promoting health, wellness, and community engagement. With state-of-the-art amenities and a welcoming atmosphere, The Plex provides a dynamic space for individuals and teams to pursue their fitness goals and enjoy a variety of sports and activities.