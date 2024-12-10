Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas Local Board Plan – 2025-2028 Ready for Public Comment

Sponsor

Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas is responsible for the implementation and oversight of workforce development services in the nine-county Northeast Texas region, which includes Bowie, Cass, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris, Red River, and Titus Counties.

The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) requires Workforce Boards to develop strategic plans and set priorities for the regional workforce development system. The Northeast Texas Board Plan 2025-2028, will be available for public comment from December 10, 2024 to January 3, 2025. The Board welcomes and will consider all comments on the plan. Any comments received after the deadline will not be considered. The Northeast Texas Board Plan and Comment Form can be viewed at https://www.netxworkforce.org/383/Local-Workforce-Development-Plan or by visiting the News Flash section on our website at www.netxworkforce.org.

Equal Opportunity Employer/Programs. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Relay Texas TDD: 800-735-2989 (Voice) 711.

