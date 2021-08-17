Open City Positions & Property Tax Rates Discussed at Last Nights Arkansas City Council Meeting

Advertisement

Last night the Board of Directors for the Arkansas side City Council met to review findings from the Human Resources Department in regards to open positions, and voting commenced on levying the tax rate for next years property taxes.

Finance Director for the City, TyRhonda Henderson, presented findings for the Human Resources Department in regards to positions that are still open within the City. Several of those jobs included full-time and part-time positions ranging from Police Officers to Animal Care Center positions.

Lastly, the board voted last night to keep the property tax rate in the City of Texarkana, Arkansas the same as last year, meaning property tax rates will not increase for citizens.

