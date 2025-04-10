Westerman Votes To Protect Election Integrity

Sponsor

WASHINGTON – Today, The House of Representatives passed H.R. 22, the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, a bill that requires individuals to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections. Congressman Bruce Westerman (AR-04) released the following statement:

“Free and fair elections are an integral piece to our system of government,” said Congressman Westerman. “It’s commonsense that only American citizens should be allowed to vote in American elections. However, lax voter registration laws have allowed noncitizens to vote in our elections, which is why I am proud to have cosponsored and voted for the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act. Elections determine the future of our democracy, and it is vital that Congress protect its integrity. House Republicans remain dedicated to fighting for fair elections and placing the power back into the hands of the American people, and I’m proud to have seen the passage of this important legislation today.”

