📚 Texarkana Native Becca (Burke) Haney Returns for Heartwarming Book Signing Event

Children’s author and former kindergarten teacher Becca (Burke) Haney is bringing her debut picture book, My Mom Has No Fun, back to her hometown for a special book signing event at Blue Rooster Scoop Shoppe. A Texarkana native, Haney says the opportunity to share her story with the community that shaped her is “deeply meaningful.”

My Mom Has No Fun is a playful, rhyming tale told from the perspective of a little boy determined to make his mom’s days more joyful. While she’s often busy with chores and errands, he knows her happiest moments are the ones they spend together—and he’s on a mission to make sure she’s never lonely or bored again.

Inspired by Haney’s own life as a mom of three, the book is both a celebration of childhood joy and a gentle reminder to parents to slow down and savor the little moments. “I wrote it to affirm to kids that they truly brighten our days,” Haney shares, “and to encourage moms to see their children’s constant presence not as interruptions, but as expressions of love.”

Haney, who now lives in Central Arkansas, has long been passionate about children’s literature. With a personal library of over 750 picture books and a degree in Early Childhood Education, she’s spent years reading aloud to students and her own children—teenagers included. Her journey into writing began in early 2025, when she took the leap into self-publishing with Chasing Moments Publishing, driven by a desire to create stories that celebrate togetherness and the beauty of everyday life.

Early reviews of My Mom Has No Fun have praised its charm and emotional resonance:

“Not only is it incredibly fun to read, the illustrations are endearing, and the story is one that’s sure to delight children while also deeply touching their mother’s heart.”

“Expect giggles, snuggles, and maybe a little lump in your throat.”

The book signing will take place on Saturday, August 23 from 2–4 PM at Blue Rooster Scoop Shoppe, located at 1201 Arkansas Blvd. Attendees will have the chance to meet the author, purchase signed copies, and enjoy a sweet afternoon celebrating the joy of storytelling.

For more information, visit www.beccahaney.com