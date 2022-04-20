1st Choice Pregnancy Announces Date for Annual Walk for Life

Advertisement

1st Choice Pregnancy Resource Center will hold its annual Walk for Life on Saturday, May 7th at Spring Lake Park. This is one of two major fundraisers the organization holds each year. The fundraising goal for this year’s Walk is $35,000.

The event will consist of a Kids’ Fun Run, a Diaper Derby, and the traditional Walk for Life. All ages and activity levels are encouraged to participate, and anyone can be a member of a team, an individual walker, or make a donation even if they are not able to attend the day of the Walk. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., the Fun Run starts at 8:30, the Diaper Derby is at 9, and the Walk starts at 9:15. Pancakes and coffee will be available and there will also be door prizes/raffle items to win.

Registration for all events is free and can be done online through the Center’s website, www.firstchoiceprc.com/donate, or through the Walk for Life Event Page on the Friends of 1st Choice PRC Facebook page. Walkers raise funds by collecting pledges from sponsors in support of their efforts. This can also be done using a traditional paper pledge form, which is available at the Center, located at 602 Main Street in Texarkana.

1st Choice is the oldest pregnancy resource center in the state of Texas. The pro-life, Christian, non-profit organization has served women and men facing an unplanned pregnancy since 1974. Its mission is to empower and encourage those affected by an unintended pregnancy to choose life by providing limited medical and consultation services for pregnancy (and pregnancy loss), educational services, and Christian spiritual support.

If you would like more information about the Walk or the services offered at the Center, you can contact Kristie Wright at (903) 792-5735.

